“The central tenet of professional licensing is to protect the public above all else,” state Senator Paul Feeney and Representative Tackey Chan said in a released statement Monday. “The residents of the Commonwealth deserved to know whether or not [DPL] is living up to that basic standard.”

The request comes a day after The Boston Globe revealed that the state Division of Professional Licensure has issued licenses to people with serious criminal records, including dozens of sex offenders.

A legislative oversight committee on Monday urged the Baker administration to launch an “immediate and thorough” investigation into the agency that licenses more than 400,000 professionals and tradespeople across the state.

Feeney and Chan, cochairs of the Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional License, also said the state’s firing of a woman who pushed for stricter standards was “alarming and raises many additional questions about the operation of the department.” The lawmakers called for an oversight hearing as soon as possible.

The Globe reported Sunday that state boards and commissions routinely issue licenses to applicants with criminal records. Those boards are overseen by the Division of Professional Licensure, which licenses everyone from electricians to massage therapists to veterinarians. But each board has its own guidelines for conducting criminal records checks.

A spokeswoman for Governor Charlie Baker did not respond Monday to a request for comment about the lawmakers’ call for an investigation.

But the governor told reporters earlier in the day that he was pleased that the agency is again cross-checking names of applicants against the sex offender registry — after failing to do so for almost three years.

“I’m glad they went back and looked at all the folks who had been processed previously and made sure that the boards handled those cases based on the new information,” Baker said. “At this point in time, everybody who gets processed is being processed with the right information to make decisions about whether or not somebody qualifies to get a license.”

Ada Alfonso, the former head of the Massachusetts Board of State Examiners of Electricians, was fired in September after raising questions about the issuance of some licenses. She wanted applicants with serious criminal records to appear before the board to explain their past and their efforts to live crime-free.

She had requested whistle-blower protection just one workday before she was fired.

Last April, Alfonso discovered by chance that a level 3 sex offender, Benjamin Brause, was working as a licensed electrician since being released from jail where he served time for sexually assaulting a boy he had coached in youth football. The board’s rules prohibits level 3 sex offenders from getting licenses.

Alfonso soon learned that the Division of Professional Licensure, which oversees her board and dozens of others, had failed to check license applicants against the state sex offender registry from 2016 until 2019.

“I was appalled and concerned, but was told it was no big deal and someone would look into it,” she told the Globe.

Division spokeswoman Carolyn Assa blamed the lapse on a “technical glitch,” telling the Globe that the problem was “immediately rectified” after it was “brought to the department’s attention.”

Following Alfonso’s discovery, the department assigned a lawyer to investigate. He found that 69 level 2 or level 3 sex offenders held licenses of various kinds, including 21 electricians.

Nearly all of the sex offenders had been approved for licenses before the “technical glitch.”

A criminal record, by itself, is not a barrier to getting most professional licenses, especially for offenses that are either older or relatively minor.

All new license applicants undergo criminal record checks and licensees are supposed to disclose any new criminal charges when they seek license renewal. The division also regularly checks the sex offender registry to see if any new applicants or those seeking renewal are on the list.

Alfonso believes the state agency didn’t do enough to prevent dangerous criminals from getting state licenses.

At the electricians’ board alone, whose guidelines are among the most stringent, applicants approved to take the exam, the final step before getting a license, included a man convicted of stabbing someone to death in the heart and then running him over, two men with 13-page criminal records, and another who served seven years for attempted kidnapping and attempted murder.

Assa wouldn’t comment on Alfonso’s firing but disagreed with her characterization.

“Due to potential legal implications, we cannot comment any further on this issue,” Assa said.

Alfonso Monday said she is thankful that there will be a fair hearing.

“The first rule of the electrical code is to protect people and property; the mission of the DPL is consumer protection,” she said. “I just want my job back.”

State Senator Diana DiZoglio, another member of the committee, said she was “grateful” that her colleagues want “to get to the bottom of this” and urged Baker to “follow their lead.

“Individuals who question departmental policies should not be penalized for raising concerns directly related to fulfilling their department’s primary purposes. Our committee will evaluate this and DPL’s criteria used in making licensing determinations and work to ascertain whether the department is appropriately applying those criteria,” she said.

