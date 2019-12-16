A hunting accident left a man dangling by one arm from a tree stand in North Andover on Monday afternoon, according to the local fire department.
Alone in the woods, the man slipped from the stand 15 to 20 feet above the ground and caught his arm in the platform, according to North Andover Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew Lacolla.
Lacolla said that the man used his free hand to call police while suspended in the air. By the time North Andover and Boxford fire fighters arrived, the man had found a way to free himself and elevate his body back onto the stand.
“It seemed like a freak accident,” said Lacolla. “This would be the first person that I would know of to get caught up in a tree stand. I’ve never seen anything like this.”
According to a Boxford police officer, the man went onto a wooded trail after parking his car near 249 Boxford Street in North Andover.
Lacolla said that police and fire authorities got the distress call at 4:36 p.m. The fire departments found him on the opposite end of the trail near Far Corner Golf Club in Boxford at 5:34 p.m.
The man was in his fifties, according to police, and he was uninjured.
