A hunting accident left a man dangling by one arm from a tree stand in North Andover on Monday afternoon, according to the local fire department.

Alone in the woods, the man slipped from the stand 15 to 20 feet above the ground and caught his arm in the platform, according to North Andover Fire Department Lieutenant Matthew Lacolla.

Lacolla said that the man used his free hand to call police while suspended in the air. By the time North Andover and Boxford fire fighters arrived, the man had found a way to free himself and elevate his body back onto the stand.