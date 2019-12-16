■ ROLLOVER CRASH A 23-year-old Boston man who was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol rolled over a 2019 Nissan Rogue on Storrow Drive early Monday and then struck a retaining wall and a building, according to State Police. The crash occurred on Storrow Drive eastbound at Clarendon Street around 2:20 a.m., Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail. The Rogue was on its side against a building at the corner of Clarendon and Back streets, Procopio said. They talked with the driver, Devansh Kumar, who was the Rogue’s lone occupant and was uninjured, and gave him a portable breath test. The troopers determined that Kumar was impaired and placed him in custody, taking him to the Boston barracks and administering a breathalyzer test, Procopio said. Kumar faces charges of speeding, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, Procopio said.
■ DRIVER CHARGED The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a house in Dedham and pinned a resident inside the home Sunday night was charged with drunken driving Monday, officials said. Alexander Mann, 24, of Dedham was arrested after he allegedly drove his 2010 Dodge Ram 150 into a home on Sprague Street, according to David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Traub said Mann pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court Monday to operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury and a marked lanes violation. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail and will return to court Jan. 10.
Advertisement
■ ARMED ROBBERY Two Boston teenagers are facing robbery and kidnapping charges after a man was held up at gunpoint in the city’s downtown section early Saturday, police said. In a statement, Boston police identified the suspects as Nicholas Noel, 18, and Rafael Cruz, 19. The alleged robbery occurred 1:19 a.m. Saturday. “While on patrol in the area of State Street and Congress Street, officers observed two males pressed very closely to a third male in the corner of a doorway,” the statement said. It was revealed that one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and forced the victim to withdraw money out of his account from a nearby ATM machine.” His alleged assailants were taken into custody by police. Cruz faces charges of armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, officers said. Noel faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping. and intimidation of a witness, according to police.
■ TRAPPED A 72-year-old woman died Monday afternoon, hours after being pinned by her car outside her Topsfield home, officials said. Firefighters found the woman with no pulse around 8:30 a.m. outside her home on Andrews Road, said Topsfield Fire Chief Jen Collins-Brown. “[The] woman was injured while backing her car out of her garage,” Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney’s office, said in a statement. The woman was taken to Beverly Hospital before being flown to Massachusetts General Hospital Monday afternoon, Kimball said. The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the Boston hospital.
Advertisement