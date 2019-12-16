■ ROLLOVER CRASH A 23-year-old Boston man who was allegedly speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol rolled over a 2019 Nissan Rogue on Storrow Drive early Monday and then struck a retaining wall and a building, according to State Police. The crash occurred on Storrow Drive eastbound at Clarendon Street around 2:20 a.m., Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail. The Rogue was on its side against a building at the corner of Clarendon and Back streets, Procopio said. They talked with the driver, Devansh Kumar, who was the Rogue’s lone occupant and was uninjured, and gave him a portable breath test. The troopers determined that Kumar was impaired and placed him in custody, taking him to the Boston barracks and administering a breathalyzer test, Procopio said. Kumar faces charges of speeding, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation, Procopio said.

■ DRIVER CHARGED The driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a house in Dedham and pinned a resident inside the home Sunday night was charged with drunken driving Monday, officials said. Alexander Mann, 24, of Dedham was arrested after he allegedly drove his 2010 Dodge Ram 150 into a home on Sprague Street, according to David Traub, spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office. Traub said Mann pleaded not guilty in Dedham District Court Monday to operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury and a marked lanes violation. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail and will return to court Jan. 10.