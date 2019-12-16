With rising concerns about human trafficking and an uptick in violence in the sex trade, particularly toward transgender women, advocates for women’s rights have been pushing for changes in the law enforcement approach to prostitution. All of the ideas call for eliminating criminal charges against women caught up in the sex trade, recognizing they bear the brunt of penalties for the system in which they are exploited for cash.

Here’s a look at three approaches activists have been promoting:

■ Full decriminalization of prostitution would end prosecution for consensual sex for hire among adults, declaring that sex labor is work that should be legitimized. Trafficking — commercial sex compelled by force, fraud, or coercion — would still be illegal, but pimps and brothel owners could work freely. Proponents believe this would improve safety, allowing sex workers to turn to police for protection and to better negotiate their circumstances with clients. Opponents say it would codify an industry based on the exploitation and oppression of vulnerable people. This method was recently considered but not passed in the city of Washington, D.C., and has been proposed in New York state and by US Representative Ayanna Pressley.