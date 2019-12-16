With rising concerns about human trafficking and an uptick in violence in the sex trade, particularly toward transgender women, advocates for women’s rights have been pushing for changes in the law enforcement approach to prostitution. All of the ideas call for eliminating criminal charges against women caught up in the sex trade, recognizing they bear the brunt of penalties for the system in which they are exploited for cash.
Here’s a look at three approaches activists have been promoting:
■ Full decriminalization of prostitution would end prosecution for consensual sex for hire among adults, declaring that sex labor is work that should be legitimized. Trafficking — commercial sex compelled by force, fraud, or coercion — would still be illegal, but pimps and brothel owners could work freely. Proponents believe this would improve safety, allowing sex workers to turn to police for protection and to better negotiate their circumstances with clients. Opponents say it would codify an industry based on the exploitation and oppression of vulnerable people. This method was recently considered but not passed in the city of Washington, D.C., and has been proposed in New York state and by US Representative Ayanna Pressley.
■ Partial decriminalization — also known as the Equality Model or the Nordic model — would end criminal charges only for the person being sold for sex, who would be treated as a victim and offered services and support. Sex buyers and pimps would continue to be prosecuted. This model has been adopted in Sweden, France, Canada, Israel, Ireland, and Norway. In Sweden, proponents say it has reduced street prostitution and violence against sex workers dramatically. This method is also being proposed in New York state.
■ Legalize and license is the approach in Germany and the Netherlands. Germany has seen a proliferation of both mega-brothels and roadside trailers used for sex after legalizing prostitution in 2002. Opponents note that the sex trade continues to be dominated by immigrants and suggest they are being exploited, if not trafficked. Pro-sex work advocates do not want this level of regulation, preferring an end to prosecution without licensing.
Stephanie Ebbert