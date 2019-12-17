Bayse did not disclose the specific interaction but called it “entirely unacceptable in our community.”

In a letter to parents, principal Greg Bayse said one student initiated the interaction when several other students began discussing religion and their families’ faith practices during recess.

An anti-Semitic incident occurred between fifth-grade students at Mitchell Elementary School in Needham on Tuesday, the school’s principal said.

“An incident of this nature is rightfully upsetting and will be responded to strongly and in alignment with our district disciplinary policies,” Bayse wrote in the letter released by the superintendent’s office.

“None of our children, and in this instance specifically our Jewish children, should be afraid that the world or Mitchell is a place they are unwelcome.”

Students sought out Bayse after the incident, he said.

Bayse spent the afternoon meeting with students, speaking to the parents of all students involved, and informing teachers.

“In addition, we know that all children make mistakes and should not be judged by their worst day,” Bayse added.

“Please know that it will be my expectation for our student body that the student in error [be] allowed to make appropriate amends, be forgiven, and move forward.”

Bayse plans to meet with the fifth-grade teachers Wednesday to “ensure that they have the tools to help students navigate their personal conversations and feelings.”

