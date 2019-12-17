Cambridge police are investigating a report of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly grabbed by an unknown man in the area of Windsor and Palermo streets Monday evening, according to a statement .

Police said that the suspect grabbed the girl by the arm as she was walking home from the Frisoli Youth Center at around 6 p.m. The girl escaped without injury.

The suspect was described by police as a five-foot-seven, middle-aged white man with a gray beard and dark-colored, hooded jacket.