Cambridge police are investigating a report of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly grabbed by an unknown man in the area of Windsor and Palermo streets Monday evening, according to a statement .
Police said that the suspect grabbed the girl by the arm as she was walking home from the Frisoli Youth Center at around 6 p.m. The girl escaped without injury.
The suspect was described by police as a five-foot-seven, middle-aged white man with a gray beard and dark-colored, hooded jacket.
Police are looking for any witnesses or video surveillance from residents or businesses in the Wellington-Harrington neighborhood that may have noticed anything suspicious during or around the time of the reported incident.
The youth center is located approximately one-tenth of a mile away from where the girl was allegedly grabbed.
Extra police patrols have been deployed to the neighborhood. The department is working closely with the family of the girl, the youth center, and the school department.
No other information is available at this time.
