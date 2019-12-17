Auburn Fire Chief Shawn Steele said that the person pried open the mangled side of the truck.

A Good Samaritan used a crow bar to free the driver of a FedEx truck stuck in a guard-rail during a four-vehicle crash on Interstate-290 along the Auburn-Worcester line, an official said.

The driver was not injured, nor were the drivers of two other vehicles involved in the crash early Tuesday evening.

The driver of one vehicle, a woman believed to be in her 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for treatment of injuries not believed to be seriouis, Steele said.

The fire department received a call at 5:36 p.m.

about a truck sprawled across I-290 eastbound and three other vehicles in front of it. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the front of the truck bent backwards aganst the highway guard-rail. The front of the vehicle sustained heavy damage.

“We weren’t able to see the [front of the truck] at first due to our own line of sight from the guard-rail,” Steele said.

“Our first reaction was to go aroud the side and see if the guy was trapped. When we saw that he wasn’t, we were so relieved.”

Steele described the conditions of the road as icy.

He added that state police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com