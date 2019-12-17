A report of the Board of the Office of Congressional Ethics that was released Tuesday said, in part, that it was recommending the Ethics Committee “further review’’ the allegations because “there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Trahan’s campaign committee accepted personal loans and contributions that exceeded campaign contribution limits.’’

Investigators with the Office of Congressional Ethics found that her husband donated $300,000 to her campaign — far in excess of the $2,700 allowed — and her campaign appears to have “intentionally misreported” the days the donations were made as part of its financial maneuvering.

The House Ethics Committee is conducting a further investigation of US Representative Lori Trahan after congressional investigators found “substantial reason to believe” that she violated campaign finance laws in her upset election victory in 2018.

Investigators, saying the Westford Democrat and her husband had refused to cooperate, recommended that the committee issue subpoenas to her, her campaign, and her husband.

The Ethics Committee said it had not determined whether there was a violation.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact of conducting further review of a referral, and any mandatory disclosure of such further review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,’’ the committee said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Mark McDevitt, a spokesman for Trahan, said, “The complaint that generated this referral came from a right-wing group with a long history of attacking Democrats, and is without merit.”

“Congresswoman Trahan has previously communicated at length to her constituents about the circumstances surrounding her personal loan to her campaign consistent with the facts in the [Office of Congressional Ethics] report,” McDevitt said in a statement.

“The Federal Election Commission has found no violations in numerous cases involving the use of marital assets that closely mirror Congresswoman Trahan’s use of funds, which is why we remain confident that any review will rule in her favor. We look forward to the Ethics Committee’s final decision on this matter,” McDevitt said.

Trahan said in late October that the $300,000 she loaned her campaign was her husband’s income that he deposited into an account they shared. In a lengthy statement she sent to donors and supporters, she argued that she viewed her husband’s money as her own and framed the financial tactics as falling into a “gray area” of campaign finance law.

Under federal law, spouses, like any individual donor, are barred from giving beyond the individual cap, which is $2,700 for a primary election and $2,700 for a general election. But candidates are allowed to pull personal funds from accounts they hold jointly with a spouse. They’re generally limited to half of the amount in those accounts unless a candidate specifies how much of a financial stake he or she has in it.

Trahan didn’t report the joint account on required federal disclosure forms until after the November election, when the Globe began asking questions about the source of the last-minute infusion of cash into the campaign.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is an independent, nonpartisan entity charged with reviewing allegations of misconduct against members of Congress, officers, and staff. It’s governed by an eight-person board, which is made up of private citizens who cannot serve as members of Congress or work for the federal government.