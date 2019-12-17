An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin G. Gearhart,

The suspects broke into the home on Stearns Avenue at 3:10 a.m. after they accessed a set of house keys left in the unlocked vehicle of the homeowner.

Mansfield police are looking for two men who allegedly stole from a home while the homeowners slept early Tuesday morning, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

who most recently resided in homeless shelters in the Boston area, according to the statement.

The warrant, issued out of Attleboro District Court, charges Gearhart with breaking and entering in the nighttime for a felony, breaking and entering a vehicle for a felony, larceny, larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy, according to police.

A surveillance video inside the home revealed Gearhart wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood, a light-colored shirt underneath, dark pants, and white sneakers with black trim on the bottom. The video showed what police described as a scroll or tribal type tattoo on his inner left wrist that extended underneath his forearm.

The second suspect was identified as a black man approximately six-foot and in his mid-30s. He wore slight facial hair, a dark-colored hooded jacket with buttons, dark pants, a dark stocking-type hat, and dark sneakers with white trim on the bottom.

Gearhart and the man rode in a four-door silver sedan, according to police.

Police asked residents living in the neighborhood to check their homes and vehicles to determine if there were any additional crimes committed.

