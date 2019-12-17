“Mr. Losano is innocent of these charges and justice was done,” said his attorney, James Sultan, who had argued that four of the victims had identified Losano as their attacker after being shown a “deeply flawed” photo array.

Joseph Losano, a 53-year-old former Marine, had been slated to stand trial in January for allegedly picking up the women in the “Methadone Mile” area of Boston between 2017 and 2018 on the pretext of paying for sex, then pulling a gun and sexually assaulting them.

Suffolk County prosecutors have dismissed all charges against a Swampscott man who had been accused of raping five women at gunpoint, saying they could no longer prove their case because a judge ruled that photo identifications made by three of the victims were inadmissible at trial.

Investigators showed the women an array of photos that included Losano and seven other men who were much younger than him. One man was 11 years younger than Losano; the rest were 16 to 24 years younger.

In August, after hearing testimony from police and a defense expert, Superior Court Judge Susan E. Sullivan found that the photo array was “unnecessarily suggestive” and may have led to misidentifications. The array was created by the State Police’s Commonwealth Fusion Center, which was given a Registry of Motor Vehicles photo of Losano by Boston police detectives and used biometrics to generate a slate of photographs of men with similar features.

Sullivan ruled that investigators did not consider the age disparity between Losano and the other men when they reviewed the array. Asked to describe their attacker, two women estimated he was in his 40s, and one said he was middle-aged.

Four of the five victims identified Losano from the array, but prosecutors conceded that one of those identifications was tainted and would not be used at trial because a police officer had previously shown the woman a picture of Losano. The fifth victim did not make an identification from the array.

Sullivan ruled that prosecutors could not present any evidence at Losano’s trial related to the photo identifications made by the three women.

Losano emerged as a potential suspect in April 2018 when he was stopped by police in the same area where the victims were picked up, driving a white truck with a plate number that had been provided by one of the victims, according to court filings.

A Boston Police Department spokesman said the department is reviewing the judge’s decision and “will comment when appropriate.”

A spokesman for the State Police declined to comment.

Prosecutors had argued that the photo array was “presented in a fair and not unduly suggestive manner.” They said Losano was youthful looking and didn’t stand out as dramatically different from the other men.

In a motion filed last week to dismiss the case, Assistant District Attorney Ian Polumbaum wrote that prosecutors disagreed with the judge’s decision to bar the photograph identifications but didn’t believe they had a reasonable chance of having the ruling reversed on appeal. Without that evidence, they could not prevail at trial, he wrote.

“The Commonwealth has thoroughly reviewed the remainder of its evidence against Losano, and has determined that without the photo identifications the Commonwealth cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” he wrote.

Losano’s lawyer commended Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office for deciding to drop the case.

“I applaud the district attorney’s office for recognizing that they could not prove their case and sparing everybody, including the alleged victims and Mr. Losano and their families an unnecessary trial where the result was pre-ordained,” Sultan said.

Globe staffer Daniel McDonald contributed to this report. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.