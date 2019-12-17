fb-pixel

Lawrence police are investigating following a report of shots fired, and a man arrived at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night , the department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Boxford Street, the statement said.

“Shortly thereafter, Lawrence Police received information that a male arrived at Lawrence General Hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” Lawrence police said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available Tuesday night.

Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.

