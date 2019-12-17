The scenarios spelled out in the Transportation & Climate Initiative proposal could translate to an extra 5 cents per gallon to 17 cents per gallon at the pump, depending on whether suppliers fully pass on the costs to drivers and how aggressively the states choose to curb emissions. The models are based on cutting 20 percent to 25 percent of carbon emissions from the region’s transportation sector over a 10-year period.

Officials in a dozen Northeast and mid-Atlantic states rolled out details on Tuesday for an ambitious plan to control carbon emissions from vehicles by imposing new fuel controls at the wholesale level, potentially driving up the cost of gas for motorists.

Under the plan, wholesalers that deliver carbon-emitting fuels would need to buy allowances through periodic auctions, with the proceeds from those auctions going back to the states. Suppliers could then buy and sell these credits.

In Massachusetts, this system could mean an influx of around $500 million a year for transportation purposes, starting as soon as January 2022.

The states still need to approve the initiative, and some might not agree to participate in this new market. Katie Theoharides, the state’s energy and environmental affairs secretary, said all but three states need legislative approval to participate. Massachusetts does not, although Theoharides said the Governor Charlie Baker administration would make its decision in consultation with legislative leaders on Beacon Hill.

“The important thing here is getting the mechanism in place and having as much of the region participate as possible,” Theoharides said. “It’s pretty stark how much of an impact this could have on meeting [our] climate goals.”

The amount of allowances made available would decline over time, presumably making them more expensive. The system would be modeled after a similar regional cap-and-trade program that’s already in place for power plants.

“The goal is that as the allowances become more scarce, their cost goes up, sending the signal that the market still needs to work on cleaner options,” Theoharides said. “Fuel suppliers may look at things [like] low-carbon fuels.”

The Baker administration has said that half of the new revenue would be dedicated to public transit, specifically toward initiatives meant to reduce carbon emissions: electrifying buses and commuter trains, for example, or adding more vehicles to increase system capacity.

Other money could go toward biking and pedestrian infrastructure, electric vehicle rebates or charging infrastructure, or even improving broadband in rural towns to make telecommuting easier.

Baker last week gave a full-throated endorsement of TCI before business leaders and environmental advocates in downtown Boston. Flanked by Theoharides and state transportation secretary Stephanie Pollack, Baker said the program was crucial to reducing greenhouse gases from tailpipes and encouraged the region’s business community to support the policy.

“This program obviously is designed both to support public transit initiatives as well as other carbon reduction initiatives that you can pursue,” Baker said last week. “These are all initiatives that we support and we believe in, and they’re worth significant resources.”

But the advent of the program has also presented tricky politics for Baker, who has said he opposes an increase to the gas tax. Baker has said TCI is not technically a tax, but it would function similarly to one by raising the cost of gasoline to fund transportation-related projects.

Critics of the program such as the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance have argued TCI is effectively a tax hike. Another small-governance organization, Citizens for Limited Taxation, noted in a statement Tuesday that gas tax increases were rejected the last time voters had a direct say on the matter, in a 2014 ballot measure.

What’s more, with state lawmakers likely to debate a gas tax increase next year, implementing TCI could lead to two separate hikes at the pump.

The governor has argued the cap-and-trade system is better than the gas tax because it would be implemented in several states rather than just one, and because the cap may encourage fuel companies to develop lower-carbon energy sources for vehicles.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com