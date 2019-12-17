But now, as the House prepares to impeach President Trump, launching a trial in the Senate early next year, Collins and her trademark moderate, bipartisan style could face their biggest test yet — all while she faces a potentially bruising reelection battle back home in Maine.

Republicans cried bloody murder when she helped kill their effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and liberal activists sent her office thousands of coat hangers as symbols of illegal abortion when she joined Republicans in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

WASHINGTON — After three years navigating the hyperpartisan Trump era, Senator Susan Collins is no stranger to making people angry.

Collins has remained virtually silent on how she will approach the impeachment trial, even as swarms of reporters follow her around the Capitol and Democrats hope she will aid their quest for a more thorough proceeding.

She dodged reporters Tuesday, waiting to leave the weekly Republican senators’ luncheon until most journalists had left the area. Stopped before she slipped onto an elevator, Collins clutched her folders and shook her head, declining to share her thoughts on how she is approaching her upcoming duty.

“My primary roles as a senator in an impeachment trial would be as a judge and juror,” Collins said later in a statement. “Therefore I have refrained from commenting on the House’s proceedings or prejudging the evidence that may be presented to the Senate.”

That careful note of impartiality, while in character for Collins, is already clashing with the aggressive posture taken by Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who told reporters Tuesday that impeachment is a “political process” and that he’s already taken a side.

“I’m not impartial about this at all,” McConnell said.

Collins will also have to pick a side, and soon. McConnell has promised a quick trial to start early in January.

That trial will unfold as she faces a formidable reelection battle back home, raising the stakes on Collins’s decision on whether to acquit Trump. Democrat Sara Gideon, the former Maine House speaker, is challenging Collins in what is projected to be the most expensive race in the state’s history. Collins is expected to officially announce whether she is running for reelection or not in the coming days.

Gideon, who frequently bashes Collins’s Kavanaugh vote, would almost certainly seize on an acquittal vote from Collins as ammunition in 2020. But if Collins crosses party lines and votes to remove the president, that would likely invite a more right-wing Republican to challenge her in a primary.

Even if she votes to convict Trump, it seems unlikely there would be enough votes in the Senate to reach the two-thirds vote required to remove him. A solid majority of Republican senators are expected to vote to acquit him.

For now, Collins has done little to tip her hand. She carefully threaded the needle this week on an argument between McConnell and Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer, who has called for a more drawn-out impeachment procedure that includes witness testimony from Trump’s chief of staff and others.

She faulted Schumer for widely publicizing his desires for witness testimony instead of first negotiating with McConnell. She also distanced herself from McConnell’s statements that he is taking his “cues” on the trial from the White House, saying that “would not be the approach that I would have taken.”

“What I would like is for the leaders to sit down, as Senator McConnell has suggested, and work out a common set of procedures,” Collins said in her statement. “At the trial of President Clinton, no witnesses testified in person, but the Senate ordered depositions to be taken from three witnesses.”

Collins said earlier this week that the only people she has consulted with on impeachment were experts from the Congressional Research Service to discuss “precedents, procedure, and the constitutional standard for impeachment.”

This is not Collins’s first experience with impeachment. In her early 20s, she interned on Capitol Hill for then-Maine representative William Cohen, a moderate Republican who became her mentor, during the tumultuous summer of 1974.

Cohen, who was a member of the House Judiciary Committee, received national attention for voting with Democrats to impeach President Richard Nixon during Watergate.

That incident helped forge Collins’s approach to impeachment years later, when as a newly elected senator she broke with her party in not voting to convict Clinton.

“I remember the admiration that he received for not rushing to judgement,” Collins told the Portland Press Herald in 1998. “I wanted to do the same thing.”

Ultimately Collins was one of five Republicans who voted to acquit Clinton on both counts in 1999, just two years into her tenure.

“The question before us is not whether President Clinton’s conduct was contemptible or utterly unworthy of the great office he holds. It was,” she said at the time. “The question before us is whether the president has committed an impeachable offense for which he should be removed from that office.”

But it’s unclear whether Collins will break with her party this time around.

Collins said she did not vote for Trump in 2016. And in the years since, she has criticized the president, including recently for his calls for China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.

But she comes from a state where 80 percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing, according to a poll conducted by the Democratic-leaning Public Policy Polling in October. The same poll found that 53 percent of Mainers support impeaching Trump while 44 percent are opposed.

And while Maine has a long tradition of moderate Republican senators including Margaret Chase Smith, Olympia Snowe, and Cohen, the breed is becoming more rare. Collins is now the only Republican among 33 senators and representatives from New England.

Cohen said in a statement he had great “faith” in Collins to navigate the decision.

Although Collins has been quiet on her thoughts about the trial, those who operate in the world of Republican politics in Maine said the senator is accepted for being independent-minded and likely won’t lose her brand or her seat no matter how she votes.

“I don’t think Susan Collins is in a political quandary on this. I think she’s established herself as an independent thinker,” said Joshua Tardy, a Maine attorney and former Republican minority leader in the Maine Houses.

Another way of saying the same thing? Someone will be angry no matter how she votes.

“It’s six one, a half dozen the other,” Tardy said.

Some progressives are already putting pressure on Collins. The liberal group Midcoast Maine Indivisible planned to hold a demonstration in Rockland on Tuesday evening, said James Cook, the group’s chairman.

His organization expects Collins to fulfill her oath to protect and defend the constitution and also to serve as an impartial juror during impeachment, he said. Cook also urged her to call witnesses that could shed light on the charges against the president.

“To do impartial justice means to set aside personal and political interests,” he said.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com or @laurakrantz.