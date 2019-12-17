“In 1956, it was City of Boston and Boston Globe employees that delivered to 6,000 families,” explained Bill Connolly, Globe Santa’s executive director since 2005, in a recent interview. “But in 2019 [when Globe Santa serves about three times as many families], it’s the US Post Office that is delivering that last mile, and it’s an incredible organization that has supported Globe Santa now for the past . . . 8 years.”

But none of that would bring a smile to a single child’s face if the gifts didn’t arrive in the right place at the right time, handled with care and attention. How that happens has changed over the 64 holiday seasons of Globe Santa, today a program of the Boston Globe Foundation.

Every year, generous donors give to support Globe Santa, and the staff selects and buys gifts, matches them with families in need, and packs them up so those toys, books, and educational games are ready to be opened Christmas morning.

Connolly added that for the 2019 holiday season, the USPS has provided Globe Santa with a new “way to reduce our production time, increase our efficiency, and get all the packages paid for and out the door in a very expedited way, in what’s called e-verification.”

Advertisement

This Electronic Verification System is designed to allow high-volume mailers to manage large quantities of packages through an online portal, saving time and money.

“This production system has been critical in helping us ensure that our families are getting their packages delivered in a timely fashion,” Connolly said. “It’s been . . . an incredible improvement for Globe Santa.”

At the Roxbury Post Office just outside Dudley Square one recent morning, there were stacks of Globe Santa packages piled five and six boxes high. Each was marked with a stamp or a sticker showing the program’s jolly mascot, and on one side of each box was the last name of a family in need: Williams, Martinez, Vaughn, Zhu.

Advertisement

Each holiday season hundreds of boxes pass through this distribution center, where they are handled by postal workers already burdened with many extra deliveries, soon to be wrapped and ribboned and placed beneath trees.

But handling a box of toys from Globe Santa is a little different than dealing with yet another delivery for an online megastore, according to Steve Doherty, a USPS spokesman.

“It’s a good side of the business, because you’re not just delivering a package; you’re delivering a package that is making somebody’s day,” Doherty said.

Musavi Fardin, a letter carrier who has worked for the USPS for almost three years and delivers mail on a Roxbury route, said he carries many packages for Globe Santa, and he considers it a privilege to hand over the packages to parents, grandparents, or guardians who will place the gifts under the tree.

When Fardin first learned about Globe Santa and realized he was delivering gifts for children who otherwise might have no toys on Christmas morning, he felt proud, he said.

And even on days when he and his coworkers started at 6 a.m. and delivered mail until 9 p.m., “we didn’t feel tired, because we see the happiness.”

Some people call their mail carrier Santa Claus, he said, because they bring the Christmas presents, “but the actual Santa is Globe Santa, because they are actually sending the gifts to all the kids who need them.”

Advertisement

As a mail carrier, he said, “you didn’t buy the gift, but you get a chance to give the gift to somebody else who actually needs it. You can . . . see the smile on their face.”

Please help keep Globe Santa’s magic alive. Consider giving by mail, phone or online at globesanta.org.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.