A Vermont man was arrested at Logan Airport Tuesday evening in connection with a September murder of a 19-year-old woman in Troy, N.Y., , Massachusetts State Police said in a statement .
Antwaun Twitty, 30, of Burlington, was apprehended as he stepped off Delta Flight 1526 from Los Angeles after it arrived at Terminal A at about 5:15 p.m., the statement said.
Twitty is scheduled to be arraigned as a fugitive Thursday in East Boston District Court. Prosectors will arrange his return to New York, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
Twitty is one of two suspects arrested in the case.
Earlier Tuesday, Troy police detectives also traveled to New York City where they located and arrested Idelisse N. Armstead, 24, of Brooklyn, the Troy Police Department said in a press release.
Both suspects were charged with second degree murder for allegedly murdering Beyoncé Wint on September 17 in Troy, New York, the statement said.
“Ms. Wint fell victim to gunfire in the early morning hours of September 17th, 2019 in the area of 432 4th Avenue, Troy,” police said in the statement.
Armstead is at Rensselaer County Jail in New York and will appear in Rensselaer County Court at a later date, officials said.
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.