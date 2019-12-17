A Vermont man was arrested at Logan Airport Tuesday evening in connection with a September murder of a 19-year-old woman in Troy, N.Y., , Massachusetts State Police said in a statement .

Antwaun Twitty, 30, of Burlington, was apprehended as he stepped off Delta Flight 1526 from Los Angeles after it arrived at Terminal A at about 5:15 p.m., the statement said.

Twitty is scheduled to be arraigned as a fugitive Thursday in East Boston District Court. Prosectors will arrange his return to New York, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.