A Boston man was arrested and charged with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

David A. Wood, 30, is scheduled to appear in federal court Monday to face charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the statement.

Wood, who was arrested Thursday, allegedly distributed fentanyl in Boston on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 and distributed crack cocaine in Boston on Dec. 10.