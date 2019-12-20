With Christmas just a few days away, parents in that situation must face the hard reality that they likely will have to forgo buying gifts for their children.

A family member falling ill can curtail or cut off income, triggering an immediate crisis and eliminating the ability to afford anything but bare essentials.

Countless Massachusetts families struggle to stay afloat financially one month at a time, even one week at a time, with little or no cushion in case of emergency.

That’s when Globe Santa steps in and lightens their load.

“Me and my family really need your help so our son can have presents under our tree Christmas morning,” the mother of a 6-year-old boy wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “I have Stage 4 breast cancer and am currently disabled, so I have a very fixed income.”

Advertisement

The woman added that her fiance, the boy’s father, works in construction but has found it difficult to secure full-time employment. The family is struggling to shoulder the financial load brought on by her medical bills.

“All I want is to not have to choose between paying rent, car insurance or the phone bill and getting Christmas presents for our son,” she said in her letter. “Globe Santa saved Christmas last year for us and I’m hoping you can help this year as well. I’m so grateful for this program.”

A second couple from a town west of Boston is also struggling with medical costs, but in their case the bills are for the care of their 3-year-old twins. The family was referred to Globe Santa by the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind, which has been instrumental in helping one of their boys, according to the children’s mother.

“I have twin 3-year-old boys who were born at 24 weeks,” the mother wrote to Globe Santa. “One is developmentally delayed and speech delayed. The other has retinoblastoma, and the tumors have left him legally blind. He also had a stroke at birth and has cerebral palsy from the damage.”

Advertisement

The twins’ medical care comes with astronomical costs, yet their mother’s request for assistance was humble and gracious.

“They are amazing boys and are now in their first year of an integrated pre-school,” she wrote. “We would be grateful to be part of your program if we meet the requirements.”

These families will be on Globe Santa’s list this year, along with thousands of others, so that their children can experience the wonder of Christmas morning with presents from Santa Claus.

And you can help make a child happy at Christmas: just give to Globe Santa by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Every donation plays a part in putting a smile on a child’s face.

Christopher Tangney can be reached as ctangney22@hotmail.com