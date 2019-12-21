A Gloucester man has been tapped to lead Red Cross operations in northeastern Massachusetts, the organization said Saturday.
Kyle McWilliam-Lopez was named executive director of the chapter, which serves more than 1.2 million residents of the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, according to a statement from the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.
McWilliam-Lopez, who was selected earlier this month, has been with the Red Cross since 2018, when he worked on long-term relief efforts in Florida in the aftermath of 2017 Hurricane Irma, according to the statement.
After stints with AmeriCorps and the Peace Corps in Bolivia, McWilliam-Lopez also worked in the solar and tech industries, and has a master’s degree in international policy from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.