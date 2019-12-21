A man was shot late Friday night on North Beacon Street in Brighton, according to Boston police.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the area of 250 North Beacon St., according to Boston Police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

The victim was taken to the hospital, McNulty said in a phone interview Saturday morning. His injuries were considered to be life-threatening Friday night, McNulty said, but he is expected to survive.