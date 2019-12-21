On Friday, the nonprofit announced that it had paid off the mortgage on the Menard family home. It was the 21st home paid for as part of Season of Hope , a campaign to pay off one mortgage per day, or give away a home, from Dec. 1-24.

Worcester Fire Lieutenant Jason Menard, who died last month while battling a four-alarm house fire, is among the fallen being helped by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

By Christmas Eve, a New York City charity hopes to have wrapped up a Season of Hope by helping the families of 24 veterans, police officers and firefighters gravely injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Every day, brave men and women like Lt. Menard are putting their lives on the line, rushing into harm’s way in order to keep the rest of us safe,” Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement. “We cannot replace what they have lost, but they will never have to worry about their home again.”

Siller heads the foundation that honors his brother, a New York City firefighter killed in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Through its Fallen First Responders Home Program, the organization last year helped to pay off the mortgage on the home of slain Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna.

When he died on Nov. 13, Menard, 39, left behind his wife, Tina, and three young children.

He became trapped inside a three-family home, after helping two fellow firefighters escape. One of them, Christopher Pace, was seriously injured and released from the hospital last month.

Menard died amid a period of solemn remembrance for the department.

On Dec. 3, the department observed the 20th anniversary of the cold storage warehouse fire, that claimed the lives of six firefighters.

A memorial was unveiled on Dec. 9 to mark the one year anniversary of the death of firefighter Christopher Roy, 36, in a five-alarm apartment building.

But the generous donation to the Menard family helps ease their sorrow.

“Tina lost her husband and Jason’s three children lost a father,” Worcester Fire Department Chief Michael Lavoie said in a statement. “The least we can do for them is to relieve their financial burden.”

Globe Correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report. Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.