One single mother from a town northwest of Boston wrote to Globe Santa on behalf of her 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

And while the requests for assistance come from caretakers of every stripe, single mothers account for the highest percentage.

Globe Santa’s mailbox is stuffed with letters from parents, grandparents, guardians and siblings, all with the same goal: They want the children they love to wake up on Christmas morning and find presents from Santa Claus.

“First, I would like to start off by saying thank you for all your years of service for all the children in need,” her letter began. “Due to many hardships, I unfortunately am in need of your services.”

The woman explained that she took custody of the little girl after she was abandoned by her biological mother.

“Almost a year and a half ago, a friend left her baby at my home and ultimately never came back,” the young woman wrote. “The baby was 3 days old. Due to the children’s emotional and physical needs, and with no support from family, I was left to make a choice no parent should have to. I had to quit my job.”

The woman has spent the last year caring for the two children on her own, a heavy load to shoulder.

Still, she is determined to ensure they have a happy Christmas. Knowing that she does not have the means to buy gifts, she’s been decorating their home and teaching the children about the importance of giving to others.

But she also wrote to Globe Santa for help, and in doing so, made a promise to return the favor.

“May God bless you and your family, donors and volunteers,” her letter concluded. “I will pay your act of kindness forward.”

This family will join tens of thousands of others who receive a visit from Globe Santa this year.

None of this would be possible were it not for the generous donors who make the annual fund drive a success. Businesses, community groups, caring individuals, and even children contribute to the charity campaign, with many making a gift to Globe Santa part of their holiday tradition.

No amount is too small. Please consider supporting Globe Santa by mail, phone, or at globesanta.org and help put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney@hotmail.com