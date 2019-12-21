A 44-year-old Somerset woman was mauled to death by the family dog while she suffered from a seizure Friday night, Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Melissa Astacio, who was known by family and friends to suffer from seizures, was stricken at her Lees River Avenue home when the dog began to attack, her daughter told dispatchers in a 911 call at about 5:20 p.m., according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Police used a Taser on the dog, believed to be an 8-year-old pit bull, before they were able to assist Astacio, according to a statement from Miliote. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, Miliote said in the statement.