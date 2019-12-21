Three men have been charged in connection to the murder of a Fitchburg man in July, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.
Mugisha Jeanbosco, 22, of Worcester was charged with the murder of Leon Wilson and armed robbery with a firearm, the office said in a statement Friday.
Wilson, 23, was shot near the intersection of Blossom Street and Pie Alley shortly before 9 p.m. on July 11. Wilson was transported to UMass Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jason Robinson, 33, of Fitchburg, and Jonathan Baez, an 18-year-old from Worcester, were charged with armed robbery and accessory after the murder, officials said.
State Police detectives assigned to Early’s office worked with the Fitchburg police to investigate the alleged murder.
“These arrests are a great example law enforcement working together to solve a terrible crime,” Early said.
“While charges will not bring Leon Wilson back, they are one step closer to closure for the family and the community at large, said Fitchburg Police Chief Ernest Martineau.
The three men are in custody on additional charges which Early did not disclose.
They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Fitchburg District Court.
