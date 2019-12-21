Three men have been charged in connection to the murder of a Fitchburg man in July, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Mugisha Jeanbosco, 22, of Worcester was charged with the murder of Leon Wilson and armed robbery with a firearm, the office said in a statement Friday.

Wilson, 23, was shot near the intersection of Blossom Street and Pie Alley shortly before 9 p.m. on July 11. Wilson was transported to UMass Leominster Hospital where he was pronounced dead.