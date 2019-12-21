A shooting early Saturday morning in Manchester, N.H. sent two people to the hospital, police said in a statement.
Manchester police responded to 61 Lowell St. at approximately 2:40 a.m. and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
The victims were then transported to an area hospital, police said.
The shooting is under investigation and does not appear to be a random act, police said.
Police also encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them. The department can be reached at (603) 668-8711.
No further information was available as of Saturday evening.
