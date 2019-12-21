But there is no snow on the horizon in Boston as Christmas approaches, with temperatures expected reach the mid-30s Saturday and highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 50s during the week, according to the National Weather Service.

If you try to jump out of your window into the snow, it's not going to go as planned. ❄️ On the first day of winter, I want to remind you that this is always a bad idea. #BOSnow pic.twitter.com/yf5JMGxPoj

To mark the first day of winter in Boston Saturday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh reprised the 2015 press conference in which he gruffly warned city residents not to jump out second-story windows into snowbanks.

The winter solstice, which marks the first day of winter and the day with the shortest period of daylight each year, takes place at 11:19 p.m. Saturday.

A long string of dry days are expected as highs near 35 degrees Saturday, 44 Sunday, 51 Monday, 44 Tuesday, 41 Wednesday, 37 Thursday, and 39 Friday, forecasters said.

Winds of about 5 to 10 miles per hour are expected to prevail all week, and lows will likely range from the upper 20s to mid-30s, the weather service said.

