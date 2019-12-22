Life Time, the chain of athletic lifestyle clubs founded in Minnesota in 1992, is offering free admission from Saturday through Jan. 5 to “help consumers kick off a healthy year with 2020 commitments,” the company says in its publicity spiel. In Greater Boston, the offer is good for club locations in Burlington , 186 Middlesex Turnpike; Framingham , 490 Old Connecticut Path; Newton , 300 Boylston St.; and Westwood , 44 Harvard St.

We normally eschew writing about events organized for the purpose of making money. But this commercial come-on caught our attention, and we want to pass it on because it seems possibly helpful in the weeks ahead to those of us who need to shed holiday tonnage. And it’s a freebie – for a week anyway.

Advertisement

Millions of Americans make New Year’s resolutions to lose weight each year, and they fill up local health clubs and gyms, only to give up within a few weeks. Instead of a general or vague resolution to lose weight, Life Time encourages people to make a specific commitment to “one positive action” in the new year toward a healthier life. To help people get there, the chain offers various motivating events for all levels and abilities, including personal fitness training, group classes and workouts, yoga, 5K races, and tips from the pros on getting back to fitness and healthy eating. It’s using the free-admission week to show what it’s got and to try to hook us in as customers.

For more information, visit www.lifetime.life.

Hunting for fun: In Cambridge, the Harvard Museum of Natural History offers a Doctor Dolittle themed “Animal Talk Scavenger Hunt” through January (except for Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1) for an activity families can do together over the break. Doctor Dolittle, the main character in the Hugh Lofting fictional book “The Story of Doctor Dolittle,” learned animal languages and made animal friends all over the world, the museum says on its website. “Use the clues to find six of his animal friends in the museum and learn how that animal really communicates. Then, like Doctor Dolittle, tell us what you think that animal is saying by drawing or writing on the sheet provided.” The museum, at 26 Oxford St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.hmnh.harvard.edu.

Advertisement

Support local artists: In Concord, Three Stones Gallery, 115 Commonwealth Ave., holds its annual “Winter Bazaar” through Jan. 4, featuring paintings, photographs, jewelry, fabric collage, ceramics, ornaments, turned wood vessels, knitted items, and totes, pouches, and cards from more than 20 local artists. The gallery opens at 11 a.m. and is closed Mondays and Dec. 25-26. Visit www.threestonesgallery.com.

It’s getting brighter: In Harvard, an exhibition of sculptures and installations by Linda Hoffman and other artists is on view through Jan. 4 at Fivesparks, an arts and culture center formerly known as the Harvard Cultural Collaborative, located in the historic Hapgood building, 7 Fairbanks St. “Darkness to Light,” a title serving as a reminder that light will return even though the days are short in December, features both outdoor and indoor installations, ceramic, wire, and wood sculpture, textiles, and black and white photographs. The gallery is open Tuesdays to Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Visit www.fivesparks.org.

But not at twilight: In Duxbury, the Art Complex Museum’s “Rotations Gallery” is showing some of the museum’s permanent works that have “Nocturne” imagery – Nocturne painting being a term coined by 19th-century American painter James McNeill Whistler to describe works evocative of night, veiled lighting, or twilight. A highlight is “The Music Pavilion at Versailles, Moonlight” by Henri Eugene Le Sidaner, which depicts the buildings of the Versailles palace in France “cast in a mysterious, dream-like light,” says the museum’s website. The works are on view at the museum, 189 Alden St., Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m., until Jan. 12 except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Visit www.artcomplex.org.

Advertisement

Winter gardens: In Boylston, you can spend a winter day in beautiful indoor gardens at Tower Hill Botanic Garden’s annual Winter Wonderland, 11 French Drive, through Dec. 30. Winter Wonderland hours are Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for Christmas Day. Visit www.towerhillbg.org.

Happy holidays and peace to all.

L. Kim Tan can be reached at tan@globe.com.