Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
► Last week, the most notable rarities found during Christmas bird counts on the South Shore included a western tanager at Eel River Preserve in Plymouth and a painted bunting in a residential area in Carver. A common gallinule and a palm warbler were also seen at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Plymouth.
► Greater Boston: An observer documented a Townsend’s warbler at the Charles River in Watertown . There was a Nashville warbler on Shawmut Avenue. Birders found a clay-colored sparrow at Squantum Point Park, along with a winter wren, a ruby-crowned kinglet, and two golden-crowned kinglets. At Belle Isle Marsh in Winthrop, highlights included two short-eared owls and a fox sparrow.
► North Shore: Seawatching reports from Andrews Point in Rockport included two king eiders, 119 common murres, two thick-billed murres, 240 razorbills, and 22 black-legged kittiwakes. On Plum Island, there were 16 Northern shovelers, eight red-grebes, two rough-legged hawks, and a yellow-breasted chat.
► South Coast: Birders found a tundra swan and a Eurasian wigeon at Broad Cove in Somerset. There was a Nashville warbler on the Quansett Trail at Allen’s Pond Wildlife Sanctuary in Westport.
► Worcester County: Sightings included an Iceland gull and a glaucous gull at Lake Whalom in Lunenberg. A lesser black-backed gull was seen at Westborough Wildlife Management Area.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.