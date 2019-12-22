Boston Public Schools has long helped support Globe Santa, and the city’s children have played their role for decades, collecting donations in the program’s distinctive donation envelopes, according to Rob Consalvo, senior advisor to Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.

Across the region, the most generous donors to Globe Santa include children who save up their allowances or collect small sums from family and friends to support the program that brings smiles to so many other children’s faces on Christmas morning.

“I remember the envelopes all the way back to my childhood,” said Consalvo, 50, a Boston city councilor from 2002 to 2013 and a Hyde Park native with deep roots in the city and three children in city schools.

Within Boston Public Schools, staff members work to “educate the whole child” and provide social-emotional learning as well as academic subjects like literature and science, Consalvo said. Educators start teaching students from a young age about the importance of generosity and service to others, he said, and helping to support Globe Santa can become an annual tradition in a student’s life.

“We are extremely proud as a district to support Globe Santa,” he said. “We give the envelopes to all 125 schools, and we are proud that there is a high participation rate among all 125 BPS schools. . . . The Boston Public Schools staff, the teachers, the employees in our schools are all about service and are all about giving back, are all about helping people in their time of need.”

Each school in the district has its own way of supporting Globe Santa, Consalvo said.

For nearly a decade, the Patrick Lyndon Pilot School in West Roxbury has been among the most active in fund-raising, hosting events like Silly Hat Day, when students can donate a dollar in exchange for the privilege of wearing their least dignified chapeau to class.

Everyone at the school pitches in, according to Kathleen Tunney, an administrator who oversees kindergarten through third grade at the Lyndon School.

“All the families and the students and the teachers donate,” Tunney said. “It is a community effort. . . . The students, they will empty their piggy banks, they will save their money from chores that they have done, and they bring in that donation to give to Globe Santa because we really try to instill a giving community . . . for our students.”

The Lyndon’s efforts culminated Friday in a holiday party, where they contributed about $3,500 to Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation. That’s close to what the school gave last year, but an increase from years past, when the totals averaged closer to $3,000, Tunney said.

“We’re always trying to teach our students to give back in any way possible to their community, and Globe Santa also helps some of our families in the school,” she said. “It just comes full circle.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.