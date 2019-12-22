This year could be very unusual as you alternate between a conservative viewpoint and a more avant-garde attitude. You will transform your thinking and, in some form, your life. If single, look around, for you have many admirers. Get to know someone of interest better. If attached, the two of you might disagree about lifestyle choices, but ultimately you respect your differences. They add to the dynamic of your bond. SAGITTARIUS does not intend to be nosey but often is. Do not get uptight with them.

As to be expected, excess is the theme of the day. You could feel pressured to contact friends and associates who you might not be around until after Christmas. Tonight: Your mind wanders to those at a distance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

One-on-one relating means a lot to everyone but especially you, with your unusual depth. Start touching base, if you haven't already, with those you might not see for Christmas. Tonight: Be clear with a loved one about expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Focus on completion in the morning. The time has come to finish up projects. If you ask for some help, you will be delighted by others and how they pitch in. You experience a general sense of friendship and conviviality. Tonight: With others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Calming down after recent events might prove to be a full-time chore this morning. You will succeed when you focus on what you must accomplish later. You get serious and want to get it all done. Tonight: In a last-minute frenzy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Getting going might be difficult, but necessary. How you handle a problem could change radically as the day goes on. Note how your creativity flourishes -- and with it, solutions. Share in the good vibes of the moment. Tonight: As you like.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be more solid and direct in your communication. Others' minds seem to wander more easily at this time. Your ability to be specific counts, making all the difference in the results. Be responsive to a roommate's or family member's request. Tonight: Try for an early bedtime.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might want to catch up with a loved one. You might not think it makes a difference -- it does. Communication might become overwhelming late in the day. Stay caught up. Tonight: Touch base with a relative you might not see this holiday.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your bright and friendly demeanor this morning helps you complete last-minute details. Others prove highly responsive. Be more forthright about a financial matter that comes forward in the p.m. Someone might need money rather than a gift. Tonight: Relax with a friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might start out slowly, but as the day ages, you seem unstoppable -- and unlikely to stop. You are in full swing by midafternoon. Whatever your feelings are about the holiday, express them in your actions and energy. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Use the a.m. to the max. For some reason, you will feel drained and tired by the end of the day. Rest up, for the next few days will have a hectic tone. Dedicate yourself to uncomplicating any problems. Tonight: Going with the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You set the pace this morning, and others follow your lead. You toss yourself into the holiday frenzy midday and enjoy the moment. No bah humbugs. You can only experience this energy once a year. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about. You will exchange happy words and share news. Demands in your immediate environment take over. Follow through on what you need to do, especially matters that must be handled before Christmas. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

Jacqueline Bigar is at www.jacquelinebigar.com.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.