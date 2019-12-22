The officer, who was treated at MaineGeneral Medical Center and later released, had stopped the suspect after receiving a report of shoplifting at a nearby Walmart, officials said.

Richard Murray-Burns of Harmony, Maine, allegedly shot Waterville police officer Timothy Hinton in both arms when Hinton stopped the suspect along Route 201, State Police said in a statement.

Maine State Police arrested a 29-year-old man who shot and wounded an officer with an “assault styled” gun before leading police on a chase on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Hinton followed the suspect as he sped away until other officers from multiple agencies were able to pick up the chase down Routes 201 and 23. The pursuit came to an end along Route 2 in Canaan, “when several officers fired and wounded the suspect,” officials said.

Murray-Burns was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was being treated for multiple wounds.

Several cruisers were struck by gunfire during the chase, and a couple were disabled, according to Maine State Police.

Eight police officers who shot at the suspect were placed on paid administrative leave, according to standard protocol.

The incident is under investigation.

