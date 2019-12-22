One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash in Brockton Sunday morning, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s office.
Brockton police were notified about a crash near 908 North Quincy Street around 9:05 a.m., officials said in a statement.
The driver, a female, was taken to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead, officials said. A male passenger was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Brockton Hospital before being transferred to Boston Medical Center.
Further information was not immediately available.
The crash is under investigation by state and local authorities.
