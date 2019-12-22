The Stoughton Police Department posted pictures of at least six lizards they rescued from the unknown street Saturday — “we have recovered these remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures,” the post quips — hoping someone will claim them from the police station soon.

Police are looking for the owner of several lizards that were found crawling along a street in Stoughton, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“We have your lizards and they are being taken care of. Please call us at 781-344-2424 to explain why you left your lizards on the sidewalk,” the post said.

Police took to Twitter the same day in an attempt to find the owner.

“If you misplaced your lizards on the sidewalk please see this link. This is not a misprint,” the tweet said with a link to the Facebook post.

The police department received “an overwhelming response” to their lizard post, but still could not locate the owner as of Sunday afternoon.

The lizards are “being professionally cared for,” according to another tweet from the police department Sunday.

The second tweet was followed with a few puns for the public.

“Iguana to tell you more but we’ve been busy and we are just dragon. But keep checking in, it could save you 15% or more on car insurance. #dadjokes,” the tweet said.

