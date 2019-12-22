“Both of us are so moved by the fact that so many people came back,” she said. “We had so many families, so many people who worked here and came back. That’s been so humbling, and moving, and wonderful.”

Dolly Jolly, who owned the restaurant with her husband Gerald, joined the business just two years after it opened at 15 East Pleasant St. in 1968. The pair, who have owned The Pub since 2001, chose to shut down after losing their lease on the property, but said they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from past and current patrons.

The Pub, which developed its reputation as a local landmark while serving food and entertainment in downtown Amherst for more than 50 years, closed its doors for the last time on Saturday, according to the owners.

Advertisement

Patrons enjoyed cake at the restaurant’s 50th anniversary celebration. Courtesy Dolly Jolly

Situated just a short walk from the edge of University of Massachusetts Amherst’s campus, The Pub employed and entertained generations of students, according to Jolly. Some who had worked at the restaurant back in the ‘70s now have nieces and nephews — even grandchildren — who have frequented the establishment years later as students.

“There have been a lot of marriages, too, of people who met in the restaurant,” she said.

Like many storied eateries, The Pub has had a few brushes with fame. Local lore has it that musician Natalie Cole made her singing debut at the restaurant in 1972 while attending UMass Amherst. Television host Johnny Carson dined at The Pub in 1968 after attending a winter carnival on campus, according to the restaurant’s site.

Johnny Carson visited The Pub in 1968. Courtesy Dolly Jolly

The area where The Pub once thrived has been subject to much development in recent years, Jolly said. The owner of the property plans to sell the land, and high-rise apartments are slated to move in nearby.

Advertisement

In the wake of the closure, the family plans to open a new restaurant, called Savannas, on University Drive next March. The business will be open during evenings for casual dining, locally-sourced food, and craft beer.

In many ways, The Pub was the center of her family, Jolly said. Her kids grew up washing dishes in the restaurant, and her son, Aaron, made a career as The Pub’s manager.

“It’s been our family’s life,” she said.

She and her husband strived to make The Pub an integral part of the broader community as well, Jolly said. Over the years, they have hosted gatherings for elections and fundraisers for local charities like Amherst A Better Chance and the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation.

“I have realized, through all the people and events, what is so important is the community,” she said, close to tears. “A place to go and get people together, and having a place downtown — that will be what is missed,” she said.

Customers wrote notes about their memories at The Pub at a Homecoming celebration earlier this year. Courtesy Dolly Jolly

Jolly said she has enjoyed receiving notes and photos from people who returned to The Pub over the years. Recently, a customer sent her a photo of his old “Pub mug” — one of more than 35,000 sold by the restaurant before the state outlawed happy hour discounts in 1984 — still sitting in his kitchen cabinet.

“It meant a lot,” Jolly said.

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.