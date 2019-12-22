The truck was carrying two transformers around 9:30 a.m. when it hit the bridge traveling eastbound, according to Brian Alkins, a Boston Fire Department spokesman.

State Police planned to reopen Storrow Drive Sunday night after a truck hit a bridge earlier in the morning, causing an oil spill on the highway, authorities said.

Two transformers fell off the back of the truck, which caused the oil spill, Alkins said in a phone interview Sunday.

The Charles Circle rotary was ordered closed, and a level 3 hazmat was initiated, Alkins said.

The material at the scene was determined to be non-hazardous, Alkins said.

Clean Harbors, a waste management company in Norwell, cleaned up the spill while State Police closed the road, Alkins said.

The truck was removed, and a hazmat technician remained on scene to monitor the clean up, Alkins said.

State Police said the road would be reopened once all of the slippery material is removed tonight, Alkins said.

At approximately 9:30 a truck carrying non hazardous transformers hit the bridge on Storrow Drive near Charles Circle. The transformers are leaking. Companies have contained the leak .There are no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/eiPOV5jCfD — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

BFD Haz -Tech will remain on scene to supervise the clean up . Companies are making up. @MassStatePolice have closed East bound Storrow Drive at Charles circle until clean up is complete. pic.twitter.com/QyPkv3VzAW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 22, 2019

Storrow Drive was reported to have reopened as of 9 p.m., according to WBZ. Officials could not immediately be reached Sunday night.

