Both victims were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m., according to Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman.

Two men were shot Sunday night on Washington Street in Dorchester, Boston police said.

A law enforcement official briefed on the case said Sunday night that one of the shooting victims has non-life threatening injuries, suffering a wound to the leg, but the condition of the other victim was not known.

An employee of China Station — a business in the area — said she heard “five or six gunshots” in a phone interview with the Globe Sunday.

Advertisement

No further information was immediately available.

The scene in Dorchester. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.