Holiday travelers could hardly ask for better weather conditions with little chance for precipitation and temperatures remaining above freezing in Boston for most of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures are expected to reach 43 Sunday, 51 Monday, 42 Tuesday, 41 Wednesday, 39 Thursday, 41 Friday, and 47 Saturday, forecasters said. Lows will also likely be on the temperate side with temperatures in the 30s, dropping below freezing only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some precipitation is possible Friday, with a 30 percent chance of showers from the late morning into the evening, according to the weather service.