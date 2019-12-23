The number of children in need this year is roughly the same. Thankfully, Globe Santa is set to deliver again.

Without the generosity of those who contribute to the fund drive, these children would have likely experienced a disappointing holiday after an already tough year.

There is the single mother from Dorchester who is battling liver disease and wrote to Globe Santa so that her 3-year-old daughter might smile with delight at the sight of presents under their Christmas tree.

“I am asking for assistance in helping me make my daughter’s Christmas the most memorable even though we are not financially stable or living in our own place as yet,” she wrote. “I know material things are just that, but seeing my daughter’s face light up on Christmas morning opening gifts is a memory you can’t lose no matter what circumstances happen in life.”

Or the great-grandmother from Brockton who sent a touching letter to Globe Santa in the hopes that the campaign could help put a smile on the face of her 11-year-old great-granddaughter.

“She enjoys school, singing in the church, and all the things that 11-year-old kids like,” the 83-year-old wrote. “She likes jewelry, coloring, reading, makeup, clothes, puzzles and games. “I hope you will help give her a good Christmas.”

Then there is the grandmother from Attleboro who has custody of her 6-year-old grand-daughter. She wrote to Globe Santa because she feared that the little girl would have to go without at Christmas. “My granddaughter is a sweet girl who has had a tough year,” she wrote. “Her mother unexpectedly passed away while she was here to celebrate my birthday. Although gifts will not bring her mommy back, I’d like to add a little joy for her first Christmas without her mother.”

These families, in the face of difficult circumstances, will join thousands of others who are able to celebrate a merrier Christmas because Globe Santa helped them in their time of need. It’s made possible by thousands of donors — and no gift is too small to make a difference. Nearly 75 percent of last year’s contributions were for $100 or less. So please consider helping to make a child happy on Christmas Day and give to Globe Santa. Donating is easy. You can support the effort by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.