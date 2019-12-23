fb-pixel

Hanukkah celebrations have kicked off across Boston as the eight-day festival of lights began Sunday at sundown.

On Monday, Attorney General Maura Healey delivered remarks at the annual lighting of the State House menorah.

The Chabad House of Downtown Boston also lit a 22-foot menorah on Boston Common on Sunday. It is the tallest menorah in the New England area, Chabad House said.

On Thursday, there will be a new celebration on Seaport Common with the lighting of a giant menorah, live music, and treats, Chabad House said.

Hanukkah is celebrated by Jews across the world with nightly candle lightings, traditional fried foods, and games.

Rabbis Yosef Zaklos (left) and Chaim Prus danced at Sunday’s celebration.NIC ANTAYA FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE
From left, sisters Morgan Blanks of Boston, Amanda Friedlander of Birmingham, Ala., and Rachel Friedlander of Birmingham, Ala., during the 36th annual lighting of the 22-foot menorah.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Mayor Marty Walsh lit the menorah Sunday. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
The menorah at the 36th annual lighting of the 22-foot menorah at Boston Common on Sunday.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Melissa Singer of Seekonk embraced her son, Leif, 8, during the 36th annual lighting of the 22-foot menorah at Boston Common on Sunday, Dec. 22. Melissa said there are not many other Jews in Seekonk, so she brought her children to Boston for the lighting to expose them to Jewish culture. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe
Globe Staff Felicia Gans and Globe Correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.