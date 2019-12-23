Hanukkah celebrations have kicked off across Boston as the eight-day festival of lights began Sunday at sundown.
On Monday, Attorney General Maura Healey delivered remarks at the annual lighting of the State House menorah.
The Chabad House of Downtown Boston also lit a 22-foot menorah on Boston Common on Sunday. It is the tallest menorah in the New England area, Chabad House said.
On Thursday, there will be a new celebration on Seaport Common with the lighting of a giant menorah, live music, and treats, Chabad House said.
Hanukkah is celebrated by Jews across the world with nightly candle lightings, traditional fried foods, and games.
Globe Staff Felicia Gans and Globe Correspondent Abigail Feldman contributed to this report.