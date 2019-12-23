Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open after noon at owners’ discretion.

Banks and stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries and schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No service for Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats. The Ride on a Sunday schedule. For more information, call 617-222-3200.

Boston traffic rules:

Meters not enforced. All other parking rules apply.

Trash/recycling collection: No collections on Christmas Day. Neighborhoods with twice-weekly collections will be on schedule. Collections will be delayed one day in all other neighborhoods including Charlestown. To monitor your neighborhood’s trash and recycling schedules, download the Trash Day App at: https://www.boston.gov/trash-day-schedule.