The effort was aided by parents and grandparents, gift packagers, postal workers, and others, who made sure gifts got under Christmas trees, and by thousand of donors whose contributions help keep Globe Santa’s work a holiday reality.

For the 64th year in a row, the program, sponsored by the Boston Globe Foundation, helped to keep the holiday spirit alive for thousands of families.

To the delight of thousands children, Globe Santa once again worked its holiday magic this year, delivering gifts to young ones throughout Greater Boston.

The program delivered warm clothing, toys, puzzles, games, and other gifts to 29,869 children in 16,806 families.

Contributions are still coming in, but Globe Santa workers anticipate the program will take in over $1 million for the 32nd year in a row.

The Globe took over Globe Santa from the shuttered Boston Post in 1956, and since then the program has collected some $50 million and provided gifts to 3 million children in 1.2 million families.

Each family is vetted by the Department of Transitional Assistance, a social welfare agency, or a faith-based organization and must submit a letter explaining why they need holiday gift aid.

The letters read by Globe Santa helpers talk of hard times – unemployment or underemployment, illness, addiction, and disability. Families say that tight budgets, hardly enough for housing and food, cannot be stretched to give their children the Christmas they deserve.

They are people like the grandmother from Lynn who is raising her 8-year-old grandson after the boy’s father, her son, committed suicide.

The $800 a month she gets in survivor’s benefits just covers the bills with no room for extras like Christmas presents, she wrote.

“We are barely making it by,” she told Globe Santa. “I ask nothing but for some help (to) make this Christmas a bit better for him.”

Globe Santa is helping this family and many more.

Of course, none of the program’s holiday aid would be possible without the contributions that come from thousands of donors.

Some of the donations are in the thousands of dollars. But the average is $200.

Thomas A. McNiff, a former Boston Globe correspondent and freelancer who died in November 2017, left Globe Santa nearly $50,000 in memory of his mother and father. It is one of the largest ever contributions to the program by an individual.

Thomas Kershaw, chairman of the Hampshire House Corp., which owns the bar that was the model for the “Cheers” TV sitcom, has been giving to Globe Santa through his Cheers for Children charity since 1980.

This year’s gift was $11,000, bringing the total that the charity has given over the years to $511,127.

The Union Oyster House contributed $6,000, continuing its support, which began in 1970 when Joe Milano and his sister Mary Ann Milano-Picardi took over the restaurant. Since then, Milano and his sister have contributed about $251,000 to the program.

The Salem Snowball Gala celebrated its 25th anniversary by raising $25,000, bringing its quarter-century total to $228,500.

And Norm Laviolette and the holiday cast at the Improv Asylum took in $10,000 for Globe Santa this year and $322,461 over the last 15 years.

Sometimes the Globe Santa giving spirit spreads to honor a special occasion.

Michael Collins is a longtime contributor who has given thousands of dollars over the years. This year, 14 of his friends and colleagues got together to contribute $972 in his honor as he retired as the chief executive of a Connecticut hospital.

They also gave him a Santa snow globe to mark the occasion.

“I am thankful to all of them for doing this for me but more importantly for children who need to have a Christmas.” Collins said.

Though Christmas has arrived, donations are still encouraged to help finance next year’s Globe Santa effort. Please consider giving by mail, phone or online at globesanta.com.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com