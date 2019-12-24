The Purple Heart — bestowed on those wounded or killed in combat — has so far been presented to the families of about 40 of the 111 Coast Guard members who were assigned to the vessel, which was attacked Sept. 26, 1918.

The family of Charles Parkin of Rhode Island accepted his medal during a ceremony this month at Coast Guard Station Castle Hill in Newport. He was just 17 when he enlisted in April 1918.

More than a century after the USS Tampa was destroyed by a German torpedo in World War I, the Coast Guard is looking to present Purple Heart medals to the descendents of more than 100 lost crew members.

Advertisement

The Coast Guard is still trying to identify descendents of dozens of other crew members, including eight from Massachusetts:

William Benson Clements, 20, William Francis Deering, 25, Peter Fonceca, 18, John Irving Richards, 18, all of Boston; Roy Wallace Burns, 23, of Brockton; Frank Joseph Taylor, 25, of Cambridge; Michael Sarkin, 27, of Framingham; and John Thomas Carr, 40, of Wakefield.

The Tampa was one of six cutters assigned to the Navy for convoy duty in Europe during World War I. It had just completed its 19th convoy and was headed to Wales to get more coal when a German U-boat fired on the ship as it sailed alone in the Bristol Channel. The vessel sank in just under three minutes.

“The sinking of the cutter was the single largest loss of life for the Coast Guard during World War I,” according to the Coast Guard Historian Office.

Tracking down ancestors of service members dead for more 100 years is challenging, said Nora L. Chidlow, an archivist in the Coast Guard Historian Office.

“Most descendants aren’t even aware that they have an ancestor who served in the Coast Guard during World War I, or even the fact they are eligible for the Purple Heart,” Chidlow said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

Carr, for example, was the last of his family to die. A distant cousin of his wife has said she will accept the medal if a closer relation can’t be found, Chidlow said.

“I’ve tried to research both of his parents but haven’t been able to locate anyone yet,” Chidlow said.

Volunteers have searched obituaries, ancestry websites, and other materials. Their research has uncovered examples of heroic action by some crew members.

Clements was among 11 African-Americans onboard who became the first group of minority Coast Guard members to die in combat, according to the historian’s office.

Taylor once jumped overboard to save a British officer from drowning. He later had a small submarine named for him.

A family member must apply for the honor and submit proof of their relationship, such as through birth and death certificates, genealogical research, or other materials.

Inquiries can be sent to Chidlow at nora.l.chidlow@uscg.mil or 202-559-5142.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.