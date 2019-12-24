The sponge-like dessert has its roots in a medieval log-burning ceremony practiced by pagans during the winter. The burning log emphasized the comfort of light amid the dark winter and symbolized the eventual return of the sun, come the new year.

The Yule log, or what the French call Bûche de Noël, seamlessly embedded itself into the holiday season. But how on earth did a cake closely resembling a literal log of wood become such a crucial part of Christmas tradition?

In time for the season of festivities, of joy, of bounty, and of cheer, Metro Minute takes a look at a Christmas dessert that dates back to the 19th century.

While it isn’t clear how this tradition evolved into a cake, the cake is especially popular in Britain, France, and Canada.

Usually made with a basic yellow sponge cake base, it is covered with chocolate buttercream frosting, rolled up, and again covered entirely in frosting.

To achieve a bark-like texture, a fork is dragged through the icing, and powdered sugar is sprinkled on top to resemble snow. Sometimes, the cake is decorated with tree branches, fresh berries, or mushrooms to closely mimic the outdoors.

To impress his family for Christmas, Nick Buchanan of Ohio attempted to make the cake for the first time this Christmas Eve — and documented his efforts on Twitter.

After watching people make Yule logs on a baking show, Buchanan said, “It didn’t look like the worst thing in the world to make.”

Turns out he was horribly mistaken.

Although it looks relatively easy — just bake, frost, and roll — the process is actually more complex and tedious. You need to make sure the cake is spongy enough to roll without falling apart, and the frosting thick enough to keep the cake from unraveling.

“As I got further and further into the recipe, I began to realize it was a doomed mission,” Buchanan said. “When I started to roll it up, it started to crumble and turned into a ruddy mess.”

If baking isn’t your forte, a number of bakeries around Greater Boston take a jab at their own versions of the cake.

Boston’s Flour Bakery sells its Yule log in both chocolate and lemon meringue versions. Salem’s Caramel French Patisserie has it in vanilla, and Bar Boulud, a French bistro in Boston, has the cake in hazelnut custard and dark chocolate peppermint flavors.

