Officials have so far provided scant information about the woman and children, whether they were related, and how they died. They described both children as 5 or younger.

The three were found unconscious on the sidewalk at about 1:26 p.m. Wednesday and were pronounced dead at a hospital, law enforcement officials said.

A woman and two young children died Christmas Day outside the Ruggles MBTA station, police said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said officers hoped to learn more about what had happened once they identify the three people.

“We don’t want to speculate and would never do that because it may jeopardize the integrity of the investigation,” Gross said during a press conference at the Boston police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a tragedy,” Gross told reporters. “We will do everything in our power to find out everything we can.”

Gross encouraged anyone who saw what happened to contact investigators at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477). He also said witnesses, including police officers who responded to the scene, can seek counseling through the city’s trauma hotline, 617-431-0125.

“We want everyone to know, this collaborative here will do everything in our powers to find out everything we can about this death investigation,” Gross said.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins, whose office is leading the investigation, said this is an “incredibly hard” case to deal with, especially as a parent. “This scene in particular — where there were two young children who lost their lives today,” she said.

About two dozen officers converged on the scene Wednesday afternoon. The area surrounding a nearby garage was blocked off by police tape, and personal belongings could be seen scattered on the sidewalk outside.

Witnesses were being questioned.

An MBTA spokesman said some buses were stopping short of the Ruggles bus way, to stay clear of the investigation.

The deaths occurred outside the Renaissance Park garage, which is owned by Northeastern University, according to a Boston Police spokesman.

Rollins said a car connected to the woman was found in the garage with two car seats inside.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh expressed sympathy in a tweet Wednesday.

“This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them,” Walsh said.

The garage is the same spot where a Boston College student, Alexander Urtula, died by suicide in May. His girlfriend, Inyoung You, is being charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she waged a campaign of “consistent and repeated psychological abuse” that overwhelmed his will to live.

Rollins reminded the public on Wednesday that anyone having suicidal thoughts should call the Samaritans hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

“On Christmas and in the holiday season, where many people are celebrating, it can be a challenging and difficult time. ... There’s help,” she said.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.