The Lebanon Fire Department responded to an activated fire alarm at the Element Hanover hotel at 25 Foothill St. at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and found an electrical fire in the first-floor mechanical room, said New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi and Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos in a joint statement. An active propane leak in an adjacent room then triggered an explosion shortly after firefighters entered the building, according to the statement.

The explosion that injured 10 people, including two firefighters, at a Lebanon, N.H. hotel on Christmas Eve was caused by an electrical fire and a propane leak in two adjacent rooms, officials said Thursday.

An explosion at a hotel in Lebanon, N.H., injured two firefighters and eight guests Tuesday morning.

“The cause of the explosion does not appear to be criminal in nature and was contained to only the hotel building,” the statement said.

Firefighter Todd Hamilton and Duty Captain Jeffrey Egner were injured in the explosion and taken to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Christopoulos said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firefighters were released later on the same day as the explosion, Parisi and Christopoulos said in their Thursday statement. Eight hotel guests also received non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at area hospitals.

The hotel’s 80 guests were moved to other hotels, Christopoulos said Tuesday.

Due to the extent of structural damage to the hotel, it will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Parisi and Christopoulos said in their statement on Thursday.

