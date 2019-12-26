He said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said officials are considering the blaze suspicious because the three-story, wood-frame Victorian structure was vacant, secured, and without power at the time.

NEW HAVEN — Connecticut authorities are treating the Christmas Day fire that heavily damaged the historic home of Walter Camp — a Yale graduate credited with developing American football — as suspicious.

Fire officials have said no one was inside the structure at the time and that the third floor collapsed in the blaze.

The house, built in 1900, had been recently purchased and was under renovation.

Advertisement

The New Haven Register reported the 11,340-square-foot building previously served as the home to the AIDS Interfaith Network, which sold it in 2015.

The building was most recently sold in November for $1.2 million to 1303 Chapel NH LLC, the newspaper reported.

Camp, who was born in New Britain, is considered the father of American football, which had its roots in rugby..

As captain of Yale’s rugby team, he tweaked the rules of the English game, introducing concepts such as the line of scrimmage and the quarterback position.

According to the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Camp is credited with such innovations as the snap-back from center, the system of downs, and the points system — as well as the introduction of the now-standard offensive arrangement of players —a seven-man line and a four-man backfield consisting of a quarterback, two halfbacks, and a fullback.

Camp was responsible for introducing the “safety,” the awarding of two points to the defensive side for tackling a ball carrier in his own end zone followed by a free kick by the offense from its own 20-yard line to restart play

And Camp helped also create what is today the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or the NCAA, which governs college sports. He died in 1925.

Advertisement

Separately, New Haven firefighters battled a Christmas morning blaze at a waste recycling plant.

They say that fire appears to be accidental and that people who were in the building at the time escaped safely.