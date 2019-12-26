Five people suffered injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening Thursday night in a two-car crash on Route 68 in Hubbardston, according to a Hubbardston Fire Department Facebook posting.

Rescue crews responded to the scene and found two heavily damaged vehicles with at least one victim trapped inside a smoking car at 6:11 p.m., Hubbardston fire officials said in the posting.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including a “heavy rescue company” from Gardner.