Five people suffered injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening Thursday night in a two-car crash on Route 68 in Hubbardston, according to a Hubbardston Fire Department Facebook posting.
Rescue crews responded to the scene and found two heavily damaged vehicles with at least one victim trapped inside a smoking car at 6:11 p.m., Hubbardston fire officials said in the posting.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including a “heavy rescue company” from Gardner.
The victims were taken to UMass Memorial Trauma Center, according to the posting.
Further information was not immediately available Thursday night.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.
