As a community activist and later as an elected official, Turner focused on racial and economic justice, jobs, and affordable housing, among other issues.

City Councilor Kim Janey, who holds Turner’s former seat, on Thursday confirmed the news of his death after speaking with Turner’s wife, Terri.

Chuck Turner, a former Boston city councilor who was a passionate advocate for his black and Latino constituents but left office amid a bribery scandal, has died. He was 79.

“He has 50-plus years of organizing for this city. Transformational changes have been made because of Chuck Turner. Lives have been changed because of Chuck Turner,” Janey told the Globe. She called Turner a “Roxbury giant” on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

“Our community is better because of your activism and the lessons you shared. We owe you a debt of gratitude,” she wrote.

Tito Jackson, a former city councilor who knew Turner since Jackson was a child and succeeded him in the District 7 seat, called him “the lion of organizing and fighting for the people, for equity, for justice, and against displacement and gentrification.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Turner was “a staunch advocate for the people of Boston.”

“As a City Councilor, and in the years after, he was instrumental in fighting for many of the social justice initiatives that are in place today, from ensuring the participation of people of color in Boston’s development projects, to supporting the African American Master Artists in Residence Program against displacement,” Walsh said in a statement. “Boston has a heavy heart today with the news of his passing. May he rest in peace.”

Turner, a Harvard graduate and Cincinnati native with a trademark white goatee, first gained prominence in the 1960s as a local community organizer.

In the 1980s, he was active in a secession movement that would have created a new city of Mandela from Boston’s minority neighborhoods.

Advertisement

And in the 1990s, he attracted media attention when he organized groups to pressure construction contractors to hire blacks and Latinos. The efforts came during an economic downturn, and Turner argued that in minority neighborhoods construction workers for local projects should include local residents.

“Chuck has always led the charge to get people of color and women into the building trades, and ensure that the building trades looked like the city of Boston,” Jackson said.

Oren Nimni, a staff attorney at Lawyers for Civil Rights, said on Twitter Wednesday: “Chuck Turner deeply cared for Boston and struggled across generations to make it a better place for people of color and the poor.”

Turner first ran for the City Council as a member of the Green-Rainbow Party and was elected in 1999 to represent District 7, which included Roxbury, Lower Roxbury, and parts of the Fenway, South End, and Dorchester. In the years that followed, he generally ran unopposed and served five terms.

In 2002, he created an ordinance to protect transgender people from discrimination. He also successfully advocated against a proposal by then-governor Mitt Romney to cut the state’s affirmative action standards.

As a city councilor, he sometimes made headlines on issues far removed from mundane municipal affairs. Once he was quoted as saying that Condoleezza Rice working for the Bush administration was a “tool to white leaders. . . . It’s similar in my mind to a Jewish person working for Hitler in the 1930s.”

Advertisement

Turner served 28 months in federal prison after being found guilty of taking a $1,000 bribe and later lying to federal agents about accepting the money. His conviction and swift ouster from the City Council in 2010 drew criticism from constituents in Roxbury. His expulsion marked the first time a Boston city councilor had ever been removed from office.

At the time, Turner described the FBI corruption sting as a racially motivated setup.

“The purpose was to take us down because they saw the power of communities of color rising just like the Irish power rose,” he said.

In Roxbury, many of Turner’s constituents and longtime supporters agreed, in part because his arrest followed that of state Senator Dianne Wilkerson, an African-American Democrat from Roxbury, who also served jail time for accepting bribes. But clergy and community activists also began to talk of opportunities for a new generation of political leaders.

Jackson, who was elected to Turner’s seat on the council after his ouster, called the outgoing councilor generous with his time.

“Chuck spent hours with me, even as he had a very difficult obstacle he was going to face after leaving office,” Jackson said. “He spent hours with me transitioning over issues in our district and preparing my team to take over. The character of Chuck and how legendary he is in his leadership – we will always miss him for the work that he did, the battles that he fought, and his integrity, and the love that he had for the people in his community.”

Advertisement

In 2013, Turner received a $106,000 settlement from the city after the Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the council had overstepped its authority by ousting him before he was sentenced to prison.

“Whenever government abuses its power, someone should push back,” Chester Darling, Turner’s attorney at the time, said in 2013. “In this particular instance, the law department performed judicial malpractice and Chuck Turner got thrown under the bus.”

FBI agents investigating government corruption swept Turner into their case almost as an afterthought, prosecutors acknowledged at the time. The main target was Wilkerson, who pleaded guilty to accepting bribes worth more than $23,000 from undercover agents and Boston businessman Ronald Wilburn, who was working with the FBI.

In 2007, Wilburn videotaped a meeting with Turner, during which he gave the councilor $1,000 in exchange for a liquor license. The video, though, was of poor quality and Turner’s defense argued that it was impossible to make out what transpired.

Milton Valencia and Matt Stout of Globe staff contributed to this report. Felice Belman can be reached at felice.belman@globe.com. Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com.