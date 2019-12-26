Before joining Doctors Without Borders, also known as Médecins Sans Frontières, Ramlow worked at Pioneer Women’s Health in Greenfield as a midwife.

Since October , Liza Ramlow (left in photo) of Greenfield has been working as a midwife activity manager in South Sudan. It is her 12th aid assignment with Doctors Without Borders.

Ramlow, who is in her 70s, has since worked on a number of different assignments, including a refugee camp in Bangladesh that treated refugees fleeing Myanmar, and on a rescue boat that saved people fleeing Libya’s detention centers via the Mediterranean — often a treacherous and deadly path.

In South Sudan, she oversees a reproductive and emergency needs clinic in the town of Leer, which lacks adequate medical services.

Metro Minute spoke to Ramlow about her work. Comments were edited for length and clarity.

What does your job consist of?

To make sure the midwives and maternity aides who work in the maternity department get the supplies and support they need from MSF. In the past few years, South Sudan has put a good deal of energy and money into training midwives. So I have a terrific staff and they are really among the strongest midwives I’ve worked with in my time with MSF.

How does MSF ensure they are instilling long-term rather than short-term support in these communities?

We try to have all the training go to the national staff. There’s no point in me doing anything, really. Occasionally, I step in if they need help with a difficult delivery, but most of the work goes to the national staff so they can gain experience.

There’s been fighting that resulted in the destruction of an MSF facility, and so now we set up little maternity and emergency tents to say “we’re not leaving you.”

Our hope is to eventually come back to South Sudan to support the government, the Ministry of Health, or to rebuild a hospital and turn it over to the Ministry of Health as South Sudan hopefully develops more of its infrastructure.

In times of war and unrest, hospitals and humanitarian organizations are often targeted. Why?

It’s another deplorable thing about our times, that humanitarian agencies and the work that they do are not protected anymore. We can see many times in the past few years where MSF hospitals have been bombed and destroyed in spite of the fact that MSF is completely neutral and will treat anyone. People just can’t bring their weapons into our facility. And despite this, our hospitals have been precision bombed. And it’s that kind of world now, and it’s a huge problem.

What’s the hardest part of your job?

We see some pretty sad consequences of how difficult it is for people to access emergency services. But it feels good to me to be able to stand with them and the national staff who are willing to truly help. They’re the ones doing the real work. . . . You need so much to remember that you are there to help. And that’s really how I see it all.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maysoonkhann.