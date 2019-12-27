Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the first and second floors and parts of the roof.

Fire crews responded to 240 Fairhaven Hill Road around 9:30 a.m. after a caretaker called to report the fire, the Concord Fire Department said in a statement.

A 4-alarm fire destroyed a historic mansion in Concord Friday built more than a century ago for a son of John Quincy Adams, the nation’s sixth president.

“Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the first floor, but it is believed the fire had already spread to within the walls of the home and possibly to the attic,” the statement said.

No one was at home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.

The Colonial/Classical Revival-style home was built in 1899 for John Quincy Adams’s son, Charles Francis Adams III, according to the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

The home was named “Mt. Vernon” and sits on 12.8 acres of landscaped land near the top of Fairhaven Hill, according to a document on the commission’s website.

The entire property was known as the Charles Francis Adams III Estate, and was considered “. . . highly significant as one of the first two large country estates not associated with farming built in Concord,” according to the document.

Concord fire officials believe the house is a “total loss,” the statement said.

The building was a total loss, officials said. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl

Town records show the 6,500-square foot home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, and is valued at nearly $3 million.

As of Friday evening, smoke was still rising from the massive house and crews were expected to remain on the scene overnight, according to the department.

Due to the heavy fire, firefighters were forced to evacuate and fight the blaze from the exterior, the statement said.

A fourth alarm was struck to bring additional manpower to the scene. More than a dozen local fire departments responded with assistance at the scene.

The house is located in a private residential neighborhood that is served by a small diameter potable water service. It was installed in the 1920s and is fed by a common private water supply.

“We are having water supply problems, which you can probably see,” Concord Fire Chief Thomas Judge said during a press conference. “There’s no hydrants up in this part of town.”

Five tanker trucks were called to aid in supplying water, and crews laid down a fire hydrant supply line from Fairhaven Road.

“This was a massive fire, and getting it under control has been even more difficult due to the water pressure issues in the immediate area,” Judge said in a statement.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the statement said.

Globe Correspondent Alyssa Lukpat contributed to this story. Material from the Associated Press was also used. Sofia Saric can be reached at Sofia.Saric@globe.com.

The property was known as the Charles Francis Adams III Estate. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe/Aram Boghosian for The Boston Gl













Firefighters were hampered by a lack of water pressure. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe