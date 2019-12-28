Here is an animation showing how this complicated #winter storm may unfold. We expect to dry out on New Years Day. #MAWx #RIWx #CTWx pic.twitter.com/S9FCRHp0Zt

But forecasters expect the bulk of the impacts of the lastest winter storm, likely to last from Sunday night into Tuesday afternoon, to be in the interior parts of the state, with the soup of rain, snow, sleet, and ice tapering off ahead of New Year’s Eve festivities.

In Boston, after a sunny Saturday with a high near 48 and cloudy Sunday with a high near 41, rain and sleet is expected to begin after 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight temperatures are expected to remain just above the freezing mark in the city, and little to no sleet accumulation is expected, according to forecasters.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Sunday night to Tuesday afternoon for central and Western Massachusetts, the weather service said, with heavy mixed precipitation possible — up to two inches of snow and a half inch of ice. “Travel could be nearly impossible” at times, according to the advisory, which also warned of potential power outages.

In Boston, precipitation is expected to last into Tuesday afternoon, though it will likely be all rain after 3 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.

New Year’s Eve on Tuesday could have the best weather in recent memory, afraid frigid conditions in 2017 and the rain that rang in 2018. The temperature in Boston is expected to be about 37 as the ball drops, according to the weather service.

High temperatures are expected to remain fairly comfortable throughout the week, with 40 degrees Monday, 45 Tuesday, 42 Wednesday, 43 Thursday, and 46 Friday, the weather service said.

There is a chance of rain returning Thursday night and Friday, according to forecasters.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.